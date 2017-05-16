Register here for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine 

Robinson Cano Latest Placed On 10-day DL For Mariners

By Time Booth, Associated Press May 16, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Baseball, Mariners, mlb, Robinson Cano

SEATTLE (AP) – Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a quadriceps strain, the latest Seattle player to be sidelined by injury.

Seattle placed Cano on the disabled list on Tuesday after he missed the previous five games due to the strain. Cano underwent an MRI that confirmed the strain and the Mariners decided a few extra days of rest would be the best move.

Cano is the ninth Seattle player to land on the disabled list since the start of the regular season and sixth since April 26. Cano is hitting .296 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 34 games.

Cano’s move to the disabled list wasn’t the only major news with Seattle. The Mariners are also moving young reliever Edwin Diaz out of the closer role because of struggles with his mechanics. Diaz walked four batters and recorded just one out in Monday’s victory.

___

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

SIGN UP!
DOWNLOAD IT NOW!

Listen Live

Listen