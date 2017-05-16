Seattle’s Most Iconic Bars

By Jeffrey Totey

While Seattle has more bars than one can count, a few stand out above the rest for different reasons. A number of local and national publications scour Seattle on a regular basis to keep on who which are the newest, most popular, etc. But what makes one bar more “iconic” than another? The following are five of the city’s best iconic bars worth making a visit to according to the folks who should know.

Jules Maes Saloon

5919 Airport Way S.

Seattle, WA 98108

(206) 957-7766

www.julesmaes.com

A great place to start is Seattle’s oldest bar, Jules Maes Saloon. When this bar first opened its doors in Georgetown back in 1888, the place was greeted by mariners and lumberjacks. Today, it’s easy to drive right by the unassuming bar, but according to The Thrillist, it’s worth a stop just to try out some of its unique dishes like the Rabbit-Stuffed Ravioli, Pork and Tiger Wings. Jules Maes serves up stiff drinks and frequently hosts live music too.

Zig Zag Café

1501 Western Ave., Suite 202

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 625-1146

www.zigzagseattle.com

Just down the stairs from the Kasala Furniture shop near the Pike Place Market and across the street from the Seattle Aquarium, you’ll find the Parisian-style Zig Zag Café which USA Today describes as having a “sexy and sophisticated vibe” and an ambience “where patrons feel they’ve been whisked away to another era.” The place also features an outdoor patio for those warm summer nights and a classic-looking cocktail bar. The place proves as a popular late-night hang out serving up a fairly large menu of items up until 1 a.m.

Brave Horse Tavern

310 Terry Ave. N.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 971-0717

www.bravehorsetavern.com

Buzzfeed rated the Brave House Tavern a 9.2 out of 10 in an article featuring “America’s Most Popular Bars.” This Tom Douglas restaurant is led by Chef Brian Walczyk, features over 30 beers on tap and tasty, freshly-made pretzels to go with them. (No hard, store-bought ones will be found here!) The outdoor patio is popular, but so is the bar and dining room that is lit up with natural sunlight from the large skylight. The place has a rustic yet modern look to it that feels comfortable to visit whether you’re dressed up or wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Related: Best Signature Cocktails in Seattle



Fireside Room at the Sorrento Hotel

900 Madison St.

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 343-6156

www.hotelsorrento.com

The Sorrento Hotel was built in 1909 and much of it, including the Fireside Room, features the original Mahogany making it one of Seattle Met’s favorite bars to visit during the holiday season. The intimate fireplace, baby grand piano and jazz musician playing it offers a throwback to Seattle’s more elegant times says the hotel’s website but it is also equipped with modern advances like wi-fi! Enjoy craft beers, ciders or even a festive hot toddy.

The 5 Point Café

415 Cedar St.

Seattle, WA 98121

(206) 448-9991

www.the5pointcafe.com

Established in 1929, The 5 Point Café is a 24-hour restaurant whose bar is open from 6:00 a.m.-2:00 a.m. every day. It is the Thrillist’s pick for the “Most Iconic Bar in Washington State,” but it is hardly the most fussiest. According to the owner, “every Seattle musician has been thrown out of the place.” It is also one of Seattle’s most popular stops with its Monday-Friday “Morning Breakfast Happy Hour” from 6:00-9:00 a.m. and it’s afternoon/evening Happy Hour from 4:00-6:00 p.m. But whatever time you arrive, you can take advantage of their full menu.

Related: Best Ravioli in Seattle