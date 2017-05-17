Bergman’s Strong Start Carries Mariners Past A’s 4-0

SEATTLE (AP) – Christian Bergman pitched into the eighth inning for the best start of his career, Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run single and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Bergman (1-1) allowed two hits after holding Oakland hitless until the fifth inning. He had a career-high nine strikeouts and tied James Paxton for the most in a game by a Mariners pitcher this year. His 7 1/3 innings were also a personal best.

Nelson Cruz drove in two runs for the Mariners, who took two of three in the series against Oakland.

Jesse Hahn (1-3) gave up four runs – three earned – and five hits in five innings. Oakland has lost five of its last six games.

Bergman, who was making his 17th start in 58 career appearances, joined the Mariners when he was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on May 7. He gave up seven hits and three runs over five innings in his previous start at Toronto on Friday. He quickly showed this time out would be different, retiring the first six batters of the game with three strikeouts. He walked just two, one of them coming in the eighth to the final batter he faced.

James Pazos relieved Bergman in the eighth and finished the game, retiring all five of his batters.

Bergman earned his first win since May 5, 2016, as a member of the Rockies against San Francisco.

The Mariners took an early 1-0 lead in the first. Ben Gamel’s drive skipped past right fielder Matt Joyce to the wall for a triple, and Cruz drove him in with a sacrifice to right.

Seattle added three runs in the fifth. Hahn walked Boog Powell to lead off, followed by Guillermo Heredia’s single. A sacrifice bunt by Tuffy Gosewisch moved the runners to second and third, setting up Segura’s two-run single up the middle.

Center fielder Mark Canha let Gamel’s fly ball pop out of his glove for a two-base error, and Cruz drove in another run with an RBI groundout.

TRAINERS ROOM

Oakland: Yonder Alonso was pulled from the game in the seventh inning with left knee soreness.

ROSTER MOVES

Before the game, Seattle recalled RHP Casey Lawrence from Triple-A Tacoma and optioned RHP Chase De Jong to Tacoma. Lawrence was claimed off waivers from Toronto last week. He was 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA for the Blue Jays. De Jong is 0-3 with a 7.40 ERA in six games for the Mariners.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Sonny Gray (0-1, 3.78 ERA) will make the 100th start of his career against Boston. Gray is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox.

Mariners: RHP Sam Gaviglio (0-0, 4.50 ERA) will make his first career start to open Seattle’s home series against the White Sox. Gaviglio’s only major league appearance was May 11, when he gave up one run and two hits in two innings at Toronto.

