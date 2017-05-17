Best Memorial Day Events In Seattle

By Karen Ulvestad

Memorial Day celebrations is Seattle range from music and the arts to remembering those who lost their lives protecting the United States. With the days growing longer with nicer weather, Seattlelites venture outdoors to celebrate this holiday with friends, and enjoy all the festivities celebrating Memorial Day.

Pacific Center Laser Dome

200 2nd Ave. N.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 443-2001

www.pacificsciencecenter.org

The Pacific Center Laser Dome is located at the Pacific Science Center in the Seattle Center. During the Memorial Day weekend, the Laser Dome offers shows featuring the music Pink Floyd, the Beatles, and other rock groups during the laser light shows. The shows take place in an 80 foot diameter auditorium that fuses laser lights with an amazing sound system. Memorial Day weekend features shows with the music of the Beatles, Micheal Jackson, Pink Floyd, and others. Shows start at 12:30 p.m. Admission varies for show and times.

Memorial Day Ceremony

9404 E. Marginal Way S.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 764-5700

The Memorial Day Ceremony takes place at the Museum of Flight in south Seattle, on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is a concert by the Boeing Employee Concert Band, followed with a ceremony honoring fallen U.S. military personnel. The featured speaker is Colonel Leonard J. Kosinski, Commander, 62nd Airlift Wing. He is stationed at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Admission is free for veterans and active military personnel with their military ID. For all others, admission is free to the event with paid entrance to the museum.

Northwest Folklife Festival

305 Harrison St.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 684-7300

The 46th annual Northwest Folklife Festival takes place at the Seattle Center through the entire weekend, May 26 to May 29. It is a festival of music and the arts, celebrating the global traditions of independent, local artists. The festival highlights over 100 different cultures, and presents over 5,000 different performers. This is a place to dance, learn, and enjoy the music. This family-friendly event offers activities for all age groups. Admission is free.

Memorial Day Weekend Run

Sand Point Way N.E. and N.E. 65th St.

Seattle, WA 98115

(206) 684-4946

Rain or shine, the Memorial Day Weekend Run takes place at Magnuson Park on the shore of Lake Washington in the Sand Point neighborhood. This event is scheduled for Saturday, May 27 starts at 10 a.m. The course goes through the scenic park, and the distances are 5K, 10K, and 15K. Fees for the event are $19, $24, and $29 for online registration. Day of the event registration is $10 more. The 400 meter Kids Dash starts 15 minutes prior to the event, and the fee is $3. This is a family friendly event.

Crusin’ to Colby

Colby Avenue

Everett, WA

(206) 258-0700

Crusin’ to Colby is a classic car show happening just north of Seattle in Everett on May 28 and May 29. This car gathering started in 1999. The cars park along Colby in downtown Everett. Sunday is the controlled cruise with 400 cars cruising Colby Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and a sock hop at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday is the car show with up to 800 cars, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free to attend.

