Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd; 1 Dead

NEW YORK (AP) — A man drove the wrong way up a Times Square street at lunchtime Thursday and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk, killing one and injuring about 20 others, a law enforcement official said.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / People and a police officer attend to an injured person moments after a car plunged into them in Times Square in New York on May 18, 2017.

Car Crashes Into Pedestrians In Times Square NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: A wrecked car sits in the intersection of 45th and Broadway in Times Square, May 18, 2017 in New York City.

The 26-year-old driver was taken into custody and was being tested for alcohol, the law enforcement official told The Associated Press. He has a history of driving while intoxicated, the official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

Police do not suspect a link to terrorism, but the bomb squad has responded as a precaution to check the vehicle.

Television images taken at the scene showed people led away on stretchers.

The maroon-colored Honda sedan came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.