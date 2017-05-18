T-Birds First Game At Memorial Cup Saturday vs. Erie Otters

The Seattle Thunderbirds first game at the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup is Saturday, May 20, at noon at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario.

All T-Birds game at the Mastercard Memorial Cup can be heard on 1090 The Fan over the air and online. Thom Beuning will have the play-by-play call.

All games at the Mastercard Memorial Cup will be broadcast on the NHL Network on a live or tape delay basis. The NHL Network will utilize the Sportsnet broadcasts and will have RJ Broadhead on the play-by-play and Sam Cosentino with the color analysis.

Mastercard Memorial Cup games are also available through a pay-per-view webcast with Neulion, the Official Streaming Platform of the Canadian Hockey League. Individual games will cost $8 each in Canadian dollars. Fans can purchase all games at the tournament for $26 in Canadian dollars. Stream Mastercard Memorial Cup games

The full Mastercard Memorial Cup schedule is below. The first time listed is Pacific time zone start time. The time in parentheses is when the broadcast will start on the NHL Network. Fans should consult their local cable provider to determine which channel carries the NHL Network.

2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup Schedule

Friday, May 19

4pm – Saint John Sea Dogs vs. Windsor Spitfires (Tape delay – 5pm NHL Network)

Saturday, May 20

Noon – Erie Otters vs. Seattle Thunderbirds (Tape delay – 4pm NHL Network)

Sunday, May 21

4pm – Windsor Spitfires vs. Seattle Thunderbirds (Live – 4pm NHL Network)

Monday, May 22

4pm – Erie Otters vs. Saint John Sea Dogs (Tape Delay – 5pm NHL Network)

Tuesday, May 23

4pm – Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Saint John Sea Dogs (Tape delay – 5pm NHL Network)

Wednesday, May 24

4pm – Windsor Spitfires vs. Erie Otters (Tape delay – 6pm NHL Network)

Thursday, May 25

4pm – Tiebreaker Game/TBD if necessary (Tape delay – 5pm NHL Network)

Friday, May 26

4pm – 2017 Memorial Cup Semifinal (Tape delay – 5pm NHL Network)

Sunday, May 28

4pm – 2017 Memorial Cup Championship (Live – 4pm NHL Network)

The T-Birds defeated the Regina Pats in the WHL Championship 4-2 to advance to the Memorial Cup. The Erie Otters are the champions of the Ontario Hockey League. The Saint John Sea Dogs are the champions of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The Windsor Spitfires are the host team and they play in the Ontario Hockey League.

About the Memorial Cup

The 2017 season marks the 99th anniversary of the Memorial Cup. The Memorial Cup, one of the most prestigious and coveted trophies in North American sport, has a rich tradition that has shaped the way junior hockey is played in North America. The trophy was originally known as the OHA Memorial Cup and was donated by the Ontario Hockey Association in March 1919, in remembrance of the many soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice for Canada in The First World War. In 2010 the Memorial Cup was rededicated to the memory of all fallen Canadian Military Personnel.

Initially the Cup was awarded to the national junior hockey champions of Canada. Later on it came to signify Junior “A” hockey supremacy when in 1934, junior hockey in Canada was divided into “A” and “B” classes. In 1971, when junior “A” hockey was divided into major junior and Tier 11 junior A, the Memorial Cup was awarded to the higher category and was given to the major junior hockey champions of Canada. In 1972, a round-robin tournament format replaced the old playdown system to determine the champions. Since then, the champions of the Western Hockey League, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the Ontario Hockey League, have met each spring in a round-robin series with the two top teams playing off in a sudden-death game to determine the Cup champions.

The Memorial Cup became an international trophy in 1983 as the tournament was held outside Canada for the first time, when the Portland Memorial Coliseum was the host arena. The hometown Winterhawks took home the title that year to become the first non-Canadian based team to win the Memorial Cup. Portland again hosted the tournament in 1986 and Seattle played host in 1992. In 1991, the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League became the second U.S. based team to claim the title. The Chiefs won the title again in 2008 in Kitchener, ON.

In the last 45 tournaments since the round-robin format was established, Western Hockey League teams have won the title 19 times, Ontario Hockey League teams have claimed 16 titles and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teams have won the title 10 times.