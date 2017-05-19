Mariners 1-Hit In Extra Innings Loss To White Sox

SEATTLE (CBS) — Danny Valencia hit a triple in the bottom of the second to center field, and would come around to score on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Motter.

Eight innings and three hours later, that triple would proved to be the Mariners only hit of the night, as Seattle fell in the 10th inning to the Chicago White Sox, 2-1.

Mariners starter Ariel Miranda (3-2, 4.67 ERA) also nearly flawless in his seven innings of work. The southpaw allowed just one run on four hits, two walks and struck out nine, a career best.

Miranda’s lone earned run came in the sixth inning, when Jose Abreu hit a 463-foot blast to the bleachers in left field.

Reliever Edwin Diaz, who earlier this week was demoted from the closer role after a pair of rough outings, came in for Miranda in the eighth. Diaz pitched two scoreless innings, with a pair of strikeouts.

Yet despite the impressive pitching performances, the Mariners bats were quiet for most of the night, even for the usual suspects.

Shortstop Jean Segura, who leads the American Leage with a .348 batting average, saw his MLB-best, 17-game hitting streak come to an end (0-4, K). During the last 17 games, Segura hit .387 with 11 RBIs, 7 walks and a .446 on base percentage.

Seattle had just four total baserunners, with two coming on errors by the White Sox.

Chicago starter Jose Quintana, who entered the game with a record of 2-5 and a 4.38 ERA, was virtually untouchable. Outside of the second inning, Quintana held the Mariners hitless through eight innings of work, racking up seven strikeouts.

Friday was the first time this season that the Mariners lost a game in which their starter went seven innings or longer, entering the game a perfect 7-0.

Seattle, now 20-23, will look to bounce back and take another lead in the four-game series Saturday against the White Sox. Right-hander Yovani Gallardo (2-3, 4.53) takes the hill for the Mariners, while Mike Pelfrey (0-4, 5.70) gets the start for Chicago.