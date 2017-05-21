Spitfires Fly Past T-Birds In Third Game of Memorial Cup

WINDSOR, Ontario, May 21, 2017 — The Windsor Spitfires defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 7-1 Sunday night at the third game of the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario.

The Birds next game at the Mastercard Memorial Cup is against the Saint John Sea Dogs on Tuesday at 4pm at the WFCU Centre. The Sea Dogs (0-1) play the Erie Otters (1-0) Monday at 7pm.

The T-Birds are 0-2 at the round-robin tournament and need a win against the Sea Dogs to keep their Memorial Cup hopes alive.

Windsor is now 2-0 at the tournament and will play the Otters on Wednesday at 4pm.

Windsor took a 3-0 lead with three goals in 38 seconds early in the first period. Graham Knott scored at 4:48, Julius Nattinen at 5:09 and Logan Brown at 5:26.

Rylan Toth replaced Carl Stankowski in net after the Spitfires third goal. Stankowski had three saves on six shots.

The T-Birds got on the board at 13:34 of the second period. Mathew Barzal passed the puck to Turner Ottenbreit the left point. Ottenbreit took a slap shot that Windsor goalie Michael DiPietro stopped. Keegan Kolesar was in front of the goalie and banged in the rebound.

The Spitfires took the three-goal lead back when Nattinen scored a power-play goal at 18:24 of the second.

Knott scored a power-play goal 33 seconds into the third period and Jeremiah Addison scored at 3:46 to make it a 6-1 Windsor lead.

Jeremy Bracco scored at 13:07 of the third to get Windsor’s seventh goal.

Toth made 18 saves on 22 shots.

DiPietro made 24 saves on 25 shot for Windsor.

SCORING SUMMARY

First period – 1, Windsor, Knott 1 (Brown), 4:48. 2, Windsor, Nattinen 1 (Vilardi), 5:09. 3, Windsor, Brown 1, 5:26. Penalties – Eansor, Sea (high-sticking), 7:45. Chatfield, Wsr (kneeing), 17:33.

Second period – 4, Seattle, Kolesar 1 (Ottenbreit, Barzal), 13:34. 5, Windsor, Nattinen 2 (Addison), 18:24 (pp). Penalties – Addison, Win (boarding), :20. True, Sea (high-sticking), 4:44. Nattinen, Wsr (high-sticking), 7:29. Laishram, Wsr (hooking), 8:14. Tyszka, Sea (high-sticking), 13:59. Barzal, Sea (delay of game), 16:42.

Third period – 6, Windsor, Knott 2 (Bracco, Brown), :33 (pp). 7, Windsor, Addison (Luchuk, Day), 3:48. 8, Windsor, Bracco 2 (Knott), 13:07. Penalties – Ottenbreit, Sea (interference), :09. Andrusiak, Sea (slashing), 16:16. Nother, Wsr (10-minute misconduct), 19:42. Andrusiak, Sea (10-minute misconduct), 19:42.

Shots on goal – Seattle 3-13-9 25, Windsor 11-10-7 28. Goalies – Seattle, Stankowski 6 shots-3 saves (0-2), Toth 22-18; Windsor, DiPierto 25-24 (2-0). Power plays – Seattle 0-4; Windsor 2-6. A – 5,237. Referees – Darcy Burchell, Steve Papp. Linesmen – Adam Harris, Justin Knaggs.