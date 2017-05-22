Register here for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine 

19 Dead, Dozens Injured After Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert

May 22, 2017 5:19 PM
CBS News — An explosion at Manchester Arena has killed 19 people and injured more than 50 others, the Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.

The explosion, which is currently being treated as a possible terrorist incident, occurred shortly after 10:35 p.m. local time as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert. A representative said the singer was not injured.

CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reported that a large group of young girls are among the 19 fatalities. Grande, a U.S. singer who previously starred in a children’s television show, has a large youth following.

Witnesses speaking with CBS News reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena’s bars.

Law enforcement officials are looking at the incident as a possible terrorist attack, CBS senior investigative producer Len Tepper reports. A U.S. law enforcement source reports the explosion contained nails and shrapnel. If the incident is determined to be a terrorist attack, it would be the deadliest attack in the U.K. since the 2005 London Attacks.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – Police and fans close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)

 

