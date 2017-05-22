19 Dead, Dozens Injured After Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert

CBS News — An explosion at Manchester Arena has killed 19 people and injured more than 50 others, the Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.
The explosion, which is currently being treated as a possible terrorist incident, occurred shortly after 10:35 p.m. local time as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert. A representative said the singer was not injured.
CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reported that a large group of young girls are among the 19 fatalities. Grande, a U.S. singer who previously starred in a children’s television show, has a large youth following.
Witnesses speaking with CBS News reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena’s bars.
Law enforcement officials are looking at the incident as a possible terrorist attack, CBS senior investigative producer Len Tepper reports. A U.S. law enforcement source reports the explosion contained nails and shrapnel. If the incident is determined to be a terrorist attack, it would be the deadliest attack in the U.K. since the 2005 London Attacks.
