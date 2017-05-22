22 Dead, Dozens Injured In Blast At Ariana Grande Concert

(CBS Seattle) — 22 people are dead and more than 59 are injured following an explosion outside Manchester Arena Monday night. Manchester police have confirmed that the explosion is being investigated as a terror attack.
At this time, the Manchester Police believe a lone male suspect detonated an improved explosive device that he was carrying. He died in the attack.
The explosion occurred shortly after 10:35 p.m. local time just outside the arena as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert. A representative said the singer was not injured.
CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reported that a large group of young girls are among the 19 fatalities. Grande, a U.S. singer who previously starred in a children’s television show, has a large youth following.
Manchester police confirmed in a press conference early Tuesday that there are children among the deceased.
A U.S. law enforcement source reports the explosion contained nails and shrapnel. If the incident is determined to be a terrorist attack, it would be the deadliest attack in the U.K. since the 2005 London Attacks.
The Latest: