22 Dead, Dozens Injured In Blast At Ariana Grande Concert

(CBS Seattle) — 22 people are dead and more than 59 are injured following an explosion outside Manchester Arena Monday night. Manchester police have confirmed that the explosion is being investigated as a terror attack.

At this time, the Manchester Police believe a lone male suspect detonated an improved explosive device that he was carrying. He died in the attack.

The explosion occurred shortly after 10:35 p.m. local time just outside the arena as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert. A representative said the singer was not injured.

What we just heard from Manchester Police: – 22 people dead

– 59 injured

– Children among the victims

– Male attacker detonated a device — Tina Daheley (@TinaDaheley) May 23, 2017

CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reported that a large group of young girls are among the 19 fatalities. Grande, a U.S. singer who previously starred in a children’s television show, has a large youth following.

Manchester police confirmed in a press conference early Tuesday that there are children among the deceased.

A U.S. law enforcement source reports the explosion contained nails and shrapnel. If the incident is determined to be a terrorist attack, it would be the deadliest attack in the U.K. since the 2005 London Attacks.

The Latest:

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/GEABqAk5rr — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

BREAKING: Manchester police say they are working with national police, intelligence agencies to investigate concert explosion — The Associated Press (@AP) May 23, 2017

#ManchesterArena blast: "Bodies everywhere. Can't say if some of them were dead but they looked dead."https://t.co/h7cxKNwiL7 pic.twitter.com/HuuaBFs7Rc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 23, 2017

Authorities investigating whether Manchester attack was possible suicide bomber; there's no confirmation, U.S. law enforcement source says. pic.twitter.com/GInhWUOWTP — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2017

Many of those injured in reported Manchester Arena explosion have "shrapnel injuries," @SkyNews reports https://t.co/2vnMEne0IE pic.twitter.com/66pytHhFav — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2017

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

More on CBS News