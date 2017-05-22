22 killed, dozens injured in blast outside Ariana Grande concert; being investigated as possible terror attack | Manchester Police: 'Children among the deceased'

22 Dead, Dozens Injured In Blast At Ariana Grande Concert

May 22, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, manchester, manchester arena

(CBS Seattle) — 22 people are dead and more than 59 are injured following an explosion outside Manchester Arena Monday night. Manchester police have confirmed that the explosion is being investigated as a terror attack.

At this time, the Manchester Police believe a lone male suspect detonated an improved explosive device that he was carrying. He died in the attack.

The explosion occurred shortly after 10:35 p.m. local time just outside the arena as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert. A representative said the singer was not injured.

CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reported that a large group of young girls are among the 19 fatalities. Grande, a U.S. singer who previously starred in a children’s television show, has a large youth following.

Manchester police confirmed in a press conference early Tuesday that there are children among the deceased.

A U.S. law enforcement source reports the explosion contained nails and shrapnel. If the incident is determined to be a terrorist attack, it would be the deadliest attack in the U.K. since the 2005 London Attacks.

The Latest:

gettyimages 686950880 22 Dead, Dozens Injured In Blast At Ariana Grande Concert

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – Police and fans close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)

 

More on CBS News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

SIGN UP!
DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

Listen