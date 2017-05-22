Felon Wounded In Gunfight Sentenced For Illegal Firearm

SEATTLE (AP) – A Seattle man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for having an illegal firearm during a gun battle in a car at a downtown gas station.
Frankie Manuel Miranda survived the August 2015 shooting, but another man was fatally shot in the head. Miranda and another man were shot but survived.
The shooting occurred during a drug deal involving Miranda and three others.
U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes says the shooting followed two other incidents in which Miranda, a convicted felon, illegally possessed firearms.
As part of the resolution of the case, Miranda pleaded guilty to two other felonies: possession of stolen handguns in 2013 and 2014.
Hayes says Miranda will be on five years on supervised release once he gets out of prison.
