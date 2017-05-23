BREAKING: Hall of Famer and former Seahawks star Cortez Kennedy dead at 48, reports TMZ Read More

Robinson Cano Comes Off DL For Mariners

May 23, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: cano, Mariners, mlb

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Mariners have activated second baseman Robinson Cano from the 10-day disabled list before the opener of a three-game set against the Nationals Tuesday.

Cano has been sidelined since May 11 with a strained right quadriceps. The seven-time All-Star is batting .296 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs in 34 games this season.

The Mariners are five games below .500 (20-25) as they begin an eight-game road trip in Washington.

The Mariners had also recalled catcher Mike Zunino and right-hander Emilio Pagan from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. Right-hander Chris Heston, catcher Tuffy Gosewisch and infielder Daniel Vogelbach were optioned to Tacoma in corresponding moves.

