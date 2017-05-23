Players And Fans React to Death of Seahawks Legend Cortez Kennedy

SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — Players and fans are mourning the loss of NFL great Cortez Kennedy after news spread of his passing Tuesday morning.
Kennedy, a Hall of Fame player widely considered to be one of the best defensive tackles in history, spent the entirety of his 11-year NFL career with Seattle.
Wow I can't believe Cortez is gone at 48. I can say that he was one of the nicest professional men I've met. He used to always call me his "Hero". The stories we talked about from when he used to play were eye opening. Winning a ring and seeing how much that meant to him was cool coming from a legend, a Hall Of Famer. My condolences go out to the family and anyone else close to Cortez. I'm going to miss him around the practice facility this season…. R.I.P.
