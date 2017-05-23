BREAKING: Hall of Famer and former Seahawks star Cortez Kennedy dead at 48, reports TMZ Read More

Players And Fans React to Death of Seahawks Legend Cortez Kennedy

May 23, 2017 11:02 AM

SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — Players and fans are mourning the loss of NFL great Cortez Kennedy after news spread of his passing Tuesday morning.

Kennedy, a Hall of Fame player widely considered to be one of the best defensive tackles in history, spent the entirety of his 11-year NFL career with Seattle.

RIP to a true legend HALL OF FAMER!!! Cortez Kennedy #cortezkennedy #weallwegot

A post shared by Ricardo Lockette (@ricardolockette) on

