Players And Fans React to Death of Seahawks Legend Cortez Kennedy

SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — Players and fans are mourning the loss of NFL great Cortez Kennedy after news spread of his passing Tuesday morning.

Kennedy, a Hall of Fame player widely considered to be one of the best defensive tackles in history, spent the entirety of his 11-year NFL career with Seattle.

RIP to a true legend HALL OF FAMER!!! Cortez Kennedy #cortezkennedy #weallwegot A post shared by Ricardo Lockette (@ricardolockette) on May 23, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Our statement on the passing of Cortez Kennedy. pic.twitter.com/yVtBfMdyp5 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts.. we lost a truly great player but even better person… #RIP https://t.co/9zbh0ICupo — Justin Britt (@JustinBritt68) May 23, 2017

Saddened to hear of the passing of Cortez Kennedy. He was a great player & teammate. Prayers to his family. 😞@Seahawks @ProFootballHOF https://t.co/ua49TvBFNS — Kevin Mawae (@KevinMawae) May 23, 2017

In 1990 Seahawks draft Cortez Kennedy 3rd overall. Great career, great man. Now gone at 48. RIP Tez. NFL HOF, Seahawk ROH, ARK. BHOF. — Jim Zorn (@JimZorn10) May 23, 2017

Prayers up for the family of Cortez Kennedy. A true legend gone too soon. — Mike Morgan (@Mike17mo) May 23, 2017

Rest in peace, Cortez Kennedy—an all-time great on and off the field. He will be dearly missed. https://t.co/1Pi27bqPGg — Mariners (@Mariners) May 23, 2017

Shocked at Cortez Kennedy passing..1 of the most talented players I ever recruited or coached…a fun loving person a sad day.. — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) May 23, 2017

Really sad to lose a guy like Cortez Kennedy. A great personality, a great player & I enjoyed competing against him. Prayers to his family. — John Elway (@johnelway) May 23, 2017

My heart goes out to Cortez Kennedy and his family #RIP — jerryrice (@JerryRice) May 23, 2017

R.I.P Cortez Kennedy… Gone way too early. Thanks for always sharing knowledge to a young buck like me… #TheU — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) May 23, 2017

So sad about this news…1 of the best, my #Seahawks brother Cortez Kennedy has passed. I'll miss you #Tez pic.twitter.com/A443wAoLf0 — Chad Brown (@chadbrown94) May 23, 2017

Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker has made the following statement regarding the death of Cortez Kennedy: pic.twitter.com/rFZ0Fb9s3T — Jill Martin (@ByJillMartin) May 23, 2017