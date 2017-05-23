Teen Missing After Going Over Snoqualmie River Falls

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) – The King County Sheriff Office says a 16-year-old boy is presumed drowned after he went missing while swimming with friends in the Snoqualmie River near Olallie State Park.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindi West says three teens were swimming above the falls near the park Sunday evening when two of the teens went over the falls.
One of the teens made it out of the water, but the other never surfaced. The park is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Seattle, near Interstate 90.
Authorities searched the area but were unable to put divers in the water due to the dangerous current.
West says a Monday search was suspended after divers searched all the areas that could be searched safely. West says river conditions will have to improve before another search can be conducted.
The missing teen’s name was not released.
