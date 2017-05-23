BREAKING: Hall of Famer and former Seahawks star Cortez Kennedy dead at 48, reports TMZ Read More

Seahawks Legend Cortez Kennedy Dead At 48

May 23, 2017 10:07 AM
SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — NFL Hall of Famer and former Seattle Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy has died, TMZ reports.

He was 48 years old.

“Cortez Kennedy has been a pillar of the Seahawks franchise since joining the team as a rookie in 1990,” The Seahawks said in a statement. “We extend our warmed thoughts and prayers to his parents, Ruby and Joe Harris, daughter Courtney, and entire family on the unfortunate loss of a life-long Seahawks. We are proud to have been represented by such a special person.”

According to the report from TMZ, Orlando Police confirmed the passing but added that there was “nothing suspicious” about Kennedy’s death.

Local Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell, of the News Tribune, has confirmed the report.

82897716 Seahawks Legend Cortez Kennedy Dead At 48

Cortez Kennedy sets for a pass rush in a game on 11/12/2000 (credit: Al Messerschmidt Archive/Getty Images)

Kennedy, a Hall of Fame player widely considered to be one of the best defensive tackles in history, spent the entirety of his 11-year NFL career with Seattle. When Kennedy retired in 2000 from his 11-year career with the Seahawks, he left as and eight-time Pro Bowl selection and the most decorated defensive player in franchise history. Seattle retired his No. 96 jersey in 2012.

 

