Colin Kaepernick, Austin Davis Visit Seahawks

CBS (Seattle) – The Seahawks raised eyebrows and peaked fan interest with a couple new visitors Wednesday.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick flew in to meet with the Seahawks Wednesday, according to multiple reports, sparking rumors as the team searches to find Russell Wilson’s backup. Free agent quarterbacks Austin Davis and Robert Griffin III have also reportedly been in contact with Seattle.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed in an interview with 710 ESPN May 15 that Seattle is looking at multiple quarterbacks, including Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has stirred up the conversation in Seattle since rumors of the team’s interest started earlier this month. Endorsements from Seattle city council member Kshama Sawant and Seattle’s defensive lineman Michael Bennett have also added to the chatter.

Kaepernick, 29, became a free agent in March after five years with the 49ers. His 2016 season was controversial, as he drew both criticism and praise after choosing to kneel during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality. It’s unclear why the quarterback remains unsigned; some would cite a lackluster 2016 performance (he finished the season with a 55.2 QBR) while other critics have speculated that his social activism has made GMs and owners shy away. MMQB’s Peter King noted as much a week ago:

“It’s likely that either his activism or what some teams view as his large focus on something that’s not football is being held against him, and is preventing him from getting a shot at, at least, a backup role with an NFL team.”

Austin Davis, 27, is also in the competition to secure the spot after being released from Denver in December. The QB spent most of his career bouncing around from team to team and has seen just 10 starts since 2012.