Best Donuts In Seattle

By Karen Ulvestad

Seattle is the place to discover an amazing variety of donuts from traditional to gourmet. Each establishment offers their own version of donuts, including organic, pastry chef inspired, or simply a passion for the tasty pastry. Care is taken to the creation of these delectable treats from the dough to the fillings / glazes. Inspiration for these creations stems from Europe to the simplicity of a light, deep-fried donuts.

General Porpoise Donuts

1020 E. Union St.

Seattle, WA 98122

(206) 900-8770

www.gpdoughnuts.com

General Porpoise Donuts is located on Capitol Hill. Their donuts are inspired by a visit to St John in London many years ago. These donuts are made with the freshest ingredients available, filled with seasonal jellies, jams, custards, and berries. Traditional donuts are available, and made with the same attention to details. Some specialty donuts available include peanut butter and jelly, chocolate marshmallow, and apple butter. The establishment serves a variety of coffee beverages, draft sparkling ice tea, and draft sodas. They are open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rodeo Donut

2052 N.W. Market St.

Seattle, WA 98107

(206) 701-6238

Rodeo Donut is located in Ballard on Market St. The establishment uses fresh local ingredients, and hand makes each donut. The concept for their line of delicious donuts is a light, not too sweet dough, and deep fried to perfection. All donuts are made daily, and sold within a few hours. Customers can expect high quality and tasty donuts. Their menu changes daily, and a few examples include Apple Bourbon Bacon Fritters, Maple Cinnamon Long John Rings, and Blackberry Balsamic Filled. They are open daily.

Mighty-O-Donuts

2110 N. 55th St.

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 547-0335

www.mightyo.com

Mighty-O-Donuts are located in Green Lake neighborhood. They opened in 2000, and focus on tasty donuts. Their donuts are made from certified organic ingredients. Each type of donuts’ ingredients are listed on the website, all are pronounceable, and organic. The menu contains vanilla cake, chocolate cake, specialty, yeast raised, and mini o’s. Besides Green Lake, there are 2 other outlets, 1 in Ballard and the other on Capitol Hill. They are open daily.

Daily Dozen Donuts

93 Pike St., Suite 7

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 467-7769

www.facebook.com

The Daily Dozen Donuts is located inside the Pike Place Market. This establishment serves the freshest donuts in Seattle. Customers watch and wait while their order of donuts is deep-fried, and served hot. They serve several varieties, including cinnamon sugar which melts onto the hot donut becoming glaze-like. During the market’s busy times, the line can be long, but the donuts are worth the wait. They are open 7 days a week.

Family Donut Shop

2100 N. Northgate Way

Seattle, WA 98133

(206) 368-9107

www.facebook.com

The Family Donut Shop is family owned, and located in the Northgate neighborhood in North Seattle. They make and serve traditional fryer donuts that do not leave an oily after-taste in the mouth. This is the place to arrive early, because the donuts sell out daily. The atmosphere is pleasant, the prices are reasonable, and the donuts are delicious. They are open Wednesday through Monday, and closed on Tuesday.

