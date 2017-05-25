Man Fatally Shot Near Alki Beach In West Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Alki Beach in West Seattle and have identified the 23-year-old who was shot.
Police say the shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday after a large group of people gathered at the beach.
Police say they believe the man was targeted and the shooting wasn’t random.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says Jordan D. Thomas was hit several times. Police said he was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he later died.
Investigators believe the suspect or suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. They have not yet released a suspect or vehicle description.
