Register here for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine 

Man Fatally Shot Near Alki Beach In West Seattle

May 25, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: alki, Police

SEATTLE (AP) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Alki Beach in West Seattle and have identified the 23-year-old who was shot.

Police say the shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday after a large group of people gathered at the beach.

Police say they believe the man was targeted and the shooting wasn’t random.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says Jordan D. Thomas was hit several times. Police said he was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. They have not yet released a suspect or vehicle description.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

SIGN UP!
DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

Listen