Washington Fire At Tourism Spot Is Mostly Contained

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire burning at a popular Washington state hiking and skiing destination is largely under control after burning for two days.
The fire started Tuesday about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) north of the town in an old timber storage area. The fire was burning on about 40 acres (162,000 square meters) at its peak.
Leavenworth is a gateway to Wenatchee National Forest where many people have getaway homes.
Its town center is modeled in the style of a Bavarian village.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.