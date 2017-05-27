Register here for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine 

Seattle Police Investigate Double Shooting

May 27, 2017 10:20 AM

SEATTLE (AP) – A Seattle police gang unit is investigating a shooting in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Police say they received 911 calls just before 11 p.m. Saturday reporting that shots had been fired.

Witnesses told officers that there was an altercation between two people before one got in a car and drove off.

The car returned and two people on the sidewalk began firing shots at the car.

Officers later found the victim’s disabled vehicle with a person suffering from a gunshot wound inside.

They also received reports that a second gunshot victim had walked into a hospital emergency room at about the same time.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Gang unit detectives recovered 24 shell casings from the shooting scene.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

SIGN UP!
DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

Listen