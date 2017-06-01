Mascots Behaving Badly: Mr. Met The Latest To Cross The Line

The New York Mets fired the man playing their mascot, Mr. Met, after he made an obscene gesture at a fan.Video of the incident quickly went viral and the team apologized.
It’s not the first time a sports mascot has gotten into trouble with their team though.
In 1988, the Phillie Phanatic got into a fight with Tommy Lasorda after mocking him with a fake doll of the Dodgers manager. “I hate the Phillie Phanatic,” Lasorda wrote in his 2015 biography.
In 2007, the Mariner moose accidentally hit Red Sox outfielder Coco Crisp with his ATV! The Pittsburgh Pirates fired one of their “racing pierogies” when they bashed the team on Facebook after a 2010 loss.
In the college game, Oklahoma’s mascot was let go after harassing opposing fans in 2015. Some of Mr. Met’s rival mascots have mockingly tried to explain the incident on Twitter.