Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In Seattle

By Karen Ulvestad

Whether taking to the water or up in the air, Seattle caters to many thrill seeking opportunities for locals and visitors. The adrenaline rush of jumping out of an airplane to skydive or a jet ski afternoon on Lake Washington are just two thrill seeking opportunities in the Seattle area. Quieter adventures can be found in kayak tours or hot air balloon rides. There is something for all types of adventure seekers in the area.

Alki Kayak Tours

1660 Harbor Ave. S.W.

Seattle, WA 98126

(206) 953-0237

www.kayakalki.com

Alki Kayak Tours is located in West Seattle, and locally owned. They offer guided tours of Puget Sound (mainly West Seattle and Elliott Bay area). The company embraces the idea of leaving the smallest possible footprint behind, and preserving Puget Sound. Tours include the Alki Lighthouse sea kayak tour, Elliott Bay sea kayak tour, and Blake Island overnight tour. These are led by experienced tour guides and avid kayakers. Tour prices start around $69, and last 2 hours. All participants are expected to sign a liability waiver prior to their tour.

Seattle Jet Ski Rental

17415 61st Ave. N.E.

Kenmore, WA 98028

(206) 486-2602

www.seattlejetskirental.com 17415 61st Ave. N.E.Kenmore, WA 98028(206) 486-2602

Seattle Jet Ski Rental is located just north of Seattle on the shore of Lake Washington. Jet ski rentals are done by appointment only. The company likes to spend time with each client, when renting the equipment. They believe that Lake Washington is a perfect large body of fresh water to enjoy the safe, adrenaline sport of jet skiing. Their goal is to make the sport safe, and they extend this philosophy to their clients. Hourly prices start at $80. There are no walk-in rentals.

Skydive Snohomish

9906 Airport Way

Snohomish, WA 98296

(360) 568-7703

www.skydivesnohomish.com 9906 Airport WaySnohomish, WA 98296(360) 568-7703

Skydive Snohomish is located 20 miles northeast of Seattle at Harvey Field. This family owned local business specializes in first time jumps, and offers programs to become a licensed sky diver. First time sky diving includes a 30 minute class for the participants prior to jumping. First jumps are usually tandem with a professional sky diver. First time jumps start at $225, with additional options like photographs or video that can be added on. Licensed skydivers (C and D Level) receive a drop zone briefing and equipment safety inspection prior to going up. Safety comes first, and they reserve the right to deny service to anyone they feel is unqualified

Related: Best of Thrill Seeking Adventures In WA

Over The Rainbow Hot Air Balloon Rides

16509 140th Pl. N.E.

Woodinville, WA 98072

(425) 487-8611

www.overtherainbowhotairballoonrides.com 16509 140th Pl. N.E.Woodinville, WA 98072(425) 487-8611

Over the Rainbow Hot Air Balloon Rides is located in Woodinville in the valley between Woodinville and Redmond. They offer sunrise and sunset flights which last 45 to 75 minutes, depending on the wind and weather conditions. The sunrise flight is followed by champaign and fruit toast in the field after landing. The sunset flight is followed by wine tasting at Matthew’s Estate Winery. The company takes safety seriously, and requires passengers to follow instructions for entering and exiting the gondola. Trips start at $195.

ProFormance Racing School

31001 144th Ave. S.E.

Kent, WA 98042

(253) 630-5130

www.proformanceracingschool.com 31001 144th Ave. S.E.Kent, WA 98042(253) 630-5130

ProFormance Racing School is located just southeast of Seattle in Kent at Pacific Raceways. The track is 2.25 mile track and 9 turns with major elevation. It offers true race track challenges for students. This is the first professional driving school accredited in the Puget Sound area. They offer classes in race track racing, teen driving, street sport driving, and private coaching. The instructors are professionally trained and certified.

Related: Best Seattle Area Mud Runs in 2013