Carroll: Kaepernick A Starter, Just Not With Seahawks

By Tim Booth, Associated Press June 2, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: kaepernick, seahawks, Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he believes Colin Kaepernick can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL. It just won’t be in Seattle, for now.

Seattle had Kaepernick in for a meeting last week as it continued to examine options at quarterback behind starter Russell Wilson.

While Seattle has seemed the most logical destination — from its style of offense to the outspokenness of its locker room — Kaepernick won’t be signing with the Seahawks at this time.

“He’s a starter in this league,” Carroll said Friday. “We have a starter, but he is a starter in this league and I can’t imagine somebody won’t give him a chance to play.”

Carroll wouldn’t speculate on the reasons why Kaepernick remains unsigned after opting out of his contract in San Francisco and becoming a free agent.

