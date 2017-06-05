Register here for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine 

Police: 1 Dead At Seattle Homeless Encampment

June 5, 2017 4:32 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a homeless encampment in Seattle.

Seattle police say authorities were called to the encampment in a wooded area Monday afternoon for a reported drug overdose along State Route 509 near Cloverdale Street south of downtown.

The man’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the King County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call 206-684-5550.

No further information was immediately released.

