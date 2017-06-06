PHOTOS: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend’s Daughter Throws First Pitch

SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — In what was perhaps the most adorable sports moment of the year, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s one-year-old daughter, Luna, took to the mound (with the help of her parents, of course) to throw the ceremonial first pitch during Tuesday’s Seattle Mariners game.

Watch the video below to see Luna (with a little help from mom) toss the ball to Seattle’s Robinson Cano.

I have never been so proud pic.twitter.com/6huSQLN1SJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 7, 2017

@chrissyteigen @johnlegend it was awesome seeing you guys out on our field!!! Your daughter is so cute!! pic.twitter.com/kXvP06g2vu — Amber Briggs (@amberbriggs24) June 7, 2017

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

The team even made the family personalised jerseys:

Teigen, who is from Snohomish, Washington, made a return to her home state this week with Legend. Earlier Tuesday, the pair made a surprise appearance at Snohomish High School to perform with the choir.

Perhaps the Mariners should consider having Luna throw the first pitch next time — Seattle beat the visiting Minnesota Twins 12-3.

