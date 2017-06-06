Register here for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine 

PHOTOS: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend’s Daughter Throws First Pitch

June 6, 2017 11:14 PM
Filed Under: chrissy teigen, john legend, Mariners

SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — In what was perhaps the most adorable sports moment of the year, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s one-year-old daughter, Luna, took to the mound (with the help of her parents, of course) to throw the ceremonial first pitch during Tuesday’s Seattle Mariners game.

106 PHOTOS: Chrissy Teigen And John Legends Daughter Throws First Pitch

Model and former Snohomish resident Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend with their daughter, Luna, at the Seattle Mariners against Minnesota Twins game on June 6, 2017 at Safeco Field.

Watch the video below to see Luna (with a little help from mom) toss the ball to Seattle’s Robinson Cano.

The team even made the family personalised jerseys:

Teigen, who is from Snohomish, Washington, made a return to her home state this week with Legend. Earlier Tuesday, the pair made a surprise appearance at Snohomish High School to perform with the choir.

Perhaps the Mariners should consider having Luna throw the first pitch next time — Seattle beat the visiting Minnesota Twins 12-3.

Click here for a full gallery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

SIGN UP!
DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

Listen