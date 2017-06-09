11 Injured When Truck Strikes Metro Bus In Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say 11 people were injured after the King County Metro bus they were riding was rear-ended by a semi-truck on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle.
Kristin Tinsley, a spokeswoman for the Seattle Fire Department, told The Seattle Times eight people with “very minor injuries” were taken by four ambulances and one aid unit to hospitals. Another three people were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.
The crash happened just before 9:20 a.m. Friday.
Both the semi and the Route 150 bus were driveable and, after blocking one lane of traffic, moved to the shoulder of the freeway.