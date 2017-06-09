11 Injured When Truck Strikes Metro Bus In Seattle

June 9, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: I5, metro, Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say 11 people were injured after the King County Metro bus they were riding was rear-ended by a semi-truck on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle.

Kristin Tinsley, a spokeswoman for the Seattle Fire Department, told The Seattle Times eight people with “very minor injuries” were taken by four ambulances and one aid unit to hospitals. Another three people were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash happened just before 9:20 a.m. Friday.

Both the semi and the Route 150 bus were driveable and, after blocking one lane of traffic, moved to the shoulder of the freeway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

SIGN UP!
DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

Listen