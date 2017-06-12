Mariners Twinning For Trip To Minnesota

June 12, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: costume, Mariners, minnesota, Seattle, twins

CBS Seattle/1090 The Fan – Seattle fans are seeing double as the Mariners made their way to play the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon.

Players were asked to be creative and dress as “twins” for the road trip by Manager Scott Servais. The pairings were selected out of a hat, and they did not disappoint.

The standout costumes included shortstop Jean Segura and hitting coach Edgar Martinez donning a groomed mustache and 70’s attire, and pitcher James Paxton and first baseman Danny Valencia rocking the Candian tuxedos.

What’s dress-up without a little competition and compensation?

The winning team will be selected by a vote from the players and receive the total from a $20-per-participant entry fee, according to The News Tribune.

The annual Dress-Up Day started last year, where players were asked to wear clothes associated with their birthplaces.

😂😂😂

A post shared by Seattle Mariners (@mariners) on

Squad. @mariners shout out to @keaton_jt for taking care of @alstonpaxton and I!! #DressUp

A post shared by Danny Valencia (@dvalencia22) on

Pimp daddy

A post shared by Robinson Cano (@robinsoncano) on

Twins themed roadtrip kickoff. Here with my twin Rob Nodine

A post shared by Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) on

here is the medical staff for the seattle mariners👨🏼‍⚕️👨🏾‍⚕️⚾️👍🏾

A post shared by Guillermo Heredia (@heredia54) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

SIGN UP!
DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

Listen