Mariners Twinning For Trip To Minnesota

CBS Seattle/1090 The Fan – Seattle fans are seeing double as the Mariners made their way to play the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon.
Players were asked to be creative and dress as “twins” for the road trip by Manager Scott Servais. The pairings were selected out of a hat, and they did not disappoint.
The standout costumes included shortstop Jean Segura and hitting coach Edgar Martinez donning a groomed mustache and 70’s attire, and pitcher James Paxton and first baseman Danny Valencia rocking the Candian tuxedos.
What’s dress-up without a little competition and compensation?
The winning team will be selected by a vote from the players and receive the total from a $20-per-participant entry fee, according to The News Tribune.
The annual Dress-Up Day started last year, where players were asked to wear clothes associated with their birthplaces.