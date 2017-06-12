Mariners Twinning For Trip To Minnesota

CBS Seattle/1090 The Fan – Seattle fans are seeing double as the Mariners made their way to play the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon.

Players were asked to be creative and dress as “twins” for the road trip by Manager Scott Servais. The pairings were selected out of a hat, and they did not disappoint.

The standout costumes included shortstop Jean Segura and hitting coach Edgar Martinez donning a groomed mustache and 70’s attire, and pitcher James Paxton and first baseman Danny Valencia rocking the Candian tuxedos.

What’s dress-up without a little competition and compensation?

The winning team will be selected by a vote from the players and receive the total from a $20-per-participant entry fee, according to The News Tribune.

The annual Dress-Up Day started last year, where players were asked to wear clothes associated with their birthplaces.

😂😂😂 A post shared by Seattle Mariners (@mariners) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Squad. @mariners shout out to @keaton_jt for taking care of @alstonpaxton and I!! #DressUp A post shared by Danny Valencia (@dvalencia22) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

Pimp daddy A post shared by Robinson Cano (@robinsoncano) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Twins themed roadtrip kickoff. Here with my twin Rob Nodine A post shared by Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) on Jun 11, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT