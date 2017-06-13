Conservation Group Weighs Potential Carbon Tax Measure

SEATTLE (AP) — The Nature Conservancy in Washington state is weighing a potential ballot measure as early as 2018 to fight climate change.
The Seattle-based conservation group on Monday filed three possible initiatives to the people with the Secretary of State’s Office.
The measures aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by charging a carbon tax or by giving the state authority to impose carbon fees. Money raised would go toward clean energy, clean water or other projects.
The conservancy’s Mo McBroom says they’re in the early stages of research and planning. She says they’ll decide later this year or next year how to move forward with the boldest plan possible “at the soonest possible date.”
Last fall, Washington voters rejected a carbon tax ballot measure that many business groups as well as major environmental and labor groups opposed. The Nature Conservancy did not take a position on Initiative 732.
Several carbon-tax bills have also been proposed in the state Legislature.