Pursuit Leads To Temporary Lockdown At Community College

June 13, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: college, Police, Seattle, south seattle community college

SEATTLE (AP) — The pursuit of a man believed to be carrying a gun forced the temporary lock down of the South Seattle Community College.

King County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindi West says a deputy was in his car Tuesday morning with the windows rolled down when he heard the sound of a gunshot in the White Center neighborhood of Seattle.

The deputy began following a suspicious vehicle and the driver took off. The pursuit lasted about a minute before driver crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.

A police dog successfully found the suspect about four blocks from the crash site.

The man was treated at the scene while a bomb dog searched the vehicle for evidence.

During the pursuit, officials locked down the college for safety. It has since been reopened.

