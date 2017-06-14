Your Ultimate Guide To Summer

Maybe it’s the sudden scorching temperatures, or an unexplained craving for hotdogs and ice cream. Whatever the reason, there is no denying that summer has officially arrived. Be prepared for the start of the season with our guide to the hottest happenings, best beaches, and helpful tips to help you make this summer the best yet.
beach Your Ultimate Guide To Summer

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Beaches

Take advantage of the season’s high temperatures and strong rays by finding the perfect beach to hang at during your downtime this summer. We all know the saying—life is a beach…

airplane Your Ultimate Guide To Summer

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Summer Travel

It’s never too late to plan a quick getaway during the dog days of summer. Be sure to check out our top tips to get the most bang for your buck before booking those tickets.

thinkstockphotos 618638810 Your Ultimate Guide To Summer

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Tips For Staying Safe In The Heat

The hot temperatures of summer are ideal for outdoor activities. It is important, however, to keep yourself safe from the unknown dangers that can quickly halt your summer plans.

food Your Ultimate Guide To Summer

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Summer Party Recipes

Planning a summer party? Check out our list of must-have summer recipes to impress all of your guests at your upcoming summer gathering.

beach safety Your Ultimate Guide To Summer

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Water Safety Tips

While you’re enjoying the hot summer sun, staying safe should be your top priority when hitting the beach to beat the heat. Read all about our top safety tips to keep in mind when going in for a dip.

Sydney Cantor is a Content Intern at CBS Local.
