1 Arrest At Washington College During Protest

June 15, 2017 10:06 PM
Filed Under: evergreen, Olympia, Washington State Patrol

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 25-year-old man was arrested at a protest at a small college in Washington state that prompted the school to temporarily suspend

The Washington State Patrol says the man was arrested for disorderly conduct Thursday at The Evergreen State College during the rally planned by conservative group Patriot Prayer.

Authorities didn’t immediately say what led to the arrest. Despite police efforts to separate them, counter-protesters clashed with the group at times with people yelling, throwing pine cones and shooting silly string.

The school halted activities as a precaution Thursday afternoon.

Protests earlier this year at the progressive college related to race, equality and free speech gained national attention and threats, which prompted the school to shut down for three days earlier this month.
About 4,000 students attend the school 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Seattle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

SIGN UP!
DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

Listen