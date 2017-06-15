1 Arrest At Washington College During Protest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 25-year-old man was arrested at a protest at a small college in Washington state that prompted the school to temporarily suspend
The Washington State Patrol says the man was arrested for disorderly conduct Thursday at The Evergreen State College during the rally planned by conservative group Patriot Prayer.
Authorities didn’t immediately say what led to the arrest. Despite police efforts to separate them, counter-protesters clashed with the group at times with people yelling, throwing pine cones and shooting silly string.
The school halted activities as a precaution Thursday afternoon.
Protests earlier this year at the progressive college related to race, equality and free speech gained national attention and threats, which prompted the school to shut down for three days earlier this month.
About 4,000 students attend the school 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Seattle.