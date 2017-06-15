T-Birds Announce 2017-2018 Preseason Schedule

KENT, June 14, 2017 — The 2017 Western Hockey League Champion Seattle Thunderbirds have announced their 2017-18 season preseason schedule.

Prior to the commencement of the 2017-18 regular season, the Thunderbirds will play seven exhibition games.

The T-Birds start the preseason at the Delta Hotels Preseason Classic at Xfinity Area. They will play their first game at the Classic against the Vancouver Giants on Friday, September 1, at 11:30am. Classic play will continue the following day as the T-Birds face the Everett Silvertips Saturday, September 2 at 7pm. The Classic comes to a close for the T-Birds on Sunday, September 3, as they play the Spokane Chiefs at 3pm.

Preseason play continues for the T-Birds at the Red Lion Hotels’ Preseason Tournament at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. The T-Birds will begin the tournament on Friday, September 8, against the Spokane Chiefs at 3pm. Tournament play will conclude the Saturday, September 9 with a matchup against the Kootenay Ice at 11am.

The T-Birds wrap up preseason play with back-to-back games against the Everett Silvertips. They will play on Friday, September 15, at 7:30pm at Xfinity Arena in Everett. The T-Birds will return home to the ShoWare Center on Saturday, September 16, at 7pm for their final preseason game.

T-Birds single game tickets for the 2017-18 season go on sale August 23 at 10am online on the T-Birds website and at the ShoWare Center box office.

The T-Birds complete 2017-18 regular season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

T-Birds season tickets for the 2017-18 season are currently on sale. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the T-Birds office at 253-239-7825.

2017-18 THUNDERBIRDS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

September

Friday, September 1 vs. Vancouver, 11:30am at Everett Tournament

Saturday, September 2 @ Everett, 7pm at Everett Tournament

Sunday, September 3 vs. Spokane, 3pm at Everett Tournament

Friday, September 8 vs. Spokane, 3pm at Tri-City Tournament

Saturday, September 9 @ Kootenay, 11am at Tri-City Tournament

Friday, September 15 @ Everett, 7:30pm at Xfinity Arena

Saturday, September 16 vs. Everett, 7pm at ShoWare Center