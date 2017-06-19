Seattle Police Release Audio Of Fatal Shooting Of Charleena Lyles

(CBS Seattle) — The Seattle Police Department has released an audio recording of an officer-involved shooting that left a pregnant mother dead Sunday morning.

The audio (below, via The Seattle Times) captured by dashcam video records the conversation of the two officers prior to the shooting

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Charleena Lyles, contacted the Seattle Police (SPD) to report a burglary at her Magnuson Park apartment. According to the SPD, two officers arrived at the apartment building shortly before 10:00 am and were “confronted by a 30-year-old woman armed with a knife.”

Both officers opened fire, striking Lyles multiple times. Lyles was declared deceased upon arrival by Seattle Fire Department responders.

There were children inside the apartment during the shooting, but none were injured.

The shooting, which is currently under investigation, comes in the wake of a number of police shootings of African-Americans (Lyles is a Black woman, and both officers are white) and just days following an acquittal verdict in the Philando Castile trial.

Lyles was also described by her family as having “mental health issues,” another area of concern for police treatment. A study from the Treatment Advocacy Center found that people with mental health struggles are 16-times more likely than others to be killed by police.

Charleena Lyles, 30yo woman who was fatally shot by SPD today. Photo shared with permission from family pic.twitter.com/zHr3DV8mqM — Steven Hsieh (@stevenjhsieh) June 18, 2017

Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.