Guide To Seattle’s Best 2017 Independence Day Events

Seattle celebrates the 4th of July with concerts, festivals, and spectacular fireworks displays. All the larger communities create firework displays, offer festivals, and simply celebrate the day. There are events suitable for all ages, and many are free to the public. It’s a day to celebrate Independence Day and the beginning of summer in Seattle.

Seafair Summer 4th

Gasworks Park

2101 Northlake Way

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 728-0123

www.seafair.com

Date: July 4, 2017 at 10:20 p.m.

Seafair Summer 4th is the biggest fireworks display in the Seattle area, and one of the best shows in the country according to USA Today and Business Insider. The choreographed fireworks go off to music over Lake Union for 20 minutes, and there are several parks around the lake to see the celebration. The main viewing area is a Gasworks Park and Lake Union Park, where reserved seats can be purchased for viewing the firework display. There is free seating at both parks on a first-come first-serve basis. There are adult beverages served for those 21 and older. Reserved seating ranges from $20 to $26.

Star-Spangled Spectacular

Benaroya Hall

200 University St.

Seattle, WA 98101

(800) 838-3006

www.seattlewindsymphony.org Date: July 3, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. The Star-Spangled Spectacular is performed by the Seattle Wind Symphony at Benaroya Hall on July 3rd. Each musical piece is steeped in history of the United States, and is performed with precision by the symphony. The musical scores include The Star Spangle Banner, God Bless America, and The Stars and Stripes Forever. Tickets for the concert can be purchased online, Kennelly Keys Music, or at the door. Prices are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $5 for students. Jessica Lynne & The Cousins

Angle Lake Park

19408 International Blvd.

Seatac, WA 98188

(206) 973-4800

www.eventbrite.com Date: July 4, 2017 at 1 p.m. Jessica Lynne & The Cousins are performing at Angle Lake Park on July 4th at 1 p.m. This Nashville recording band is the first to play in the Seatac Angle Lake 4th of July Celebration, to be followed by 8 other local, national, and international touring bands. Jessica Lynne is a rising star in country music, and is a local musician who immigrated from Denmark to Seattle. Currently, the band has recorded 2 albums. This event is free.

Wooden Boat Festival

The Center for Wooden Boats

1010 Valley St.

Seattle, WA 98109

(206) 382-2628

www.cwb.org Date: July 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. The annual Wooden Boat Festival happens on Lake Union. The festival runs from July 1 to 4, 2017 starting at 10 a.m. each day. This festival highlights to long history of wooden boats in the Seattle area, and is filled with activities for all members of the family. It is an opportunity to experience riding in a wooden boat, and celebrating the long history of this type of boat in the Puget Sound area. Most activities in this festival are free.

Four On 4th Dog Walk & Jog

Downtown Bellevue

10820 N.E. 10th St.

Bellevue, WA 98004

(425) 453-1223

www.bellevuedowntown.com Date: July 4, 2017 at 9 a.m. Four On 4th Dog Walk & Jog takes place in downtown Bellevue on the east side of Lake Washington, and in its 5th year. This is a non-competitive 4K designed as a stress free 4th for pets and their owners. The walk and job event includes a dog costume contest, photo booth, and activities for the kids. The event supports the local Humane Society in Bellevue. Online registration closes on July 3 at 4 p.m. To participate, the entry fees start at $20.

