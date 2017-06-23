Need A Paperclip? Prada Will Sell You One For $185

June 23, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Prada

CBS Local– Paperclips are a handy, useful product to have at work and home. There’s also a clear market for the item, so Prada decided to get in on the action by taking up residence in a lane none have traveled thus far by selling a paperclip for $185.

The above number is correct, $185. You’d be forgiven for possibly reading it as “$1.85” and still assuming that’s too much, but Prada is seriously selling one for almost $185.

Twitter, thankfully, is here for us.

Never change, Twitter.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Seattle

SIGN UP!
DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

Listen