Seattle Pride Weekend

June 23, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Dyke March, LGBTQ, Pride Weekend, PrideFest, Seattle Pride

Pride weekend is here, and there is plenty to celebrate about. Events are scheduled throughout downtown, with the annual Pride Parade capping the fun weekend. Everyone is welcome as Seattle celebrates their LGBT community.

Friday, June 23rd

Trans Pride Seattle 2017
Cal Anderson Park
6 pm
Speakers from 7 pm – 10 pm

Saturday, June 24th

Seattle Dyke March
Seattle Central College (Pine & Broadway)
5 pm – 7 pm
Rally:  5 pm
March: 7 pm

PrideFest
Street festival
Capitol Hill, Broadway from John Street to Roy Street
Noon – 8 pm

Family Pride & Queer Youth Pride
Cal Anderson Park
1 pm – 7 pm @ Cal Anderson Park

 

Sunday, June 25th

Pride Parade
Sunday, June 25 at 11:00 am
4th & Union to Denny

PrideFest @ Seattle Center 
Following downtown parade
12 pm – 8 pm
Schedule available: http://www.facebook.com/events/1222465257872810/

