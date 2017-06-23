Seattle Pride Weekend

Pride weekend is here, and there is plenty to celebrate about. Events are scheduled throughout downtown, with the annual Pride Parade capping the fun weekend. Everyone is welcome as Seattle celebrates their LGBT community.
Friday, June 23rd
Trans Pride Seattle 2017
Cal Anderson Park
6 pm
Speakers from 7 pm – 10 pm
Saturday, June 24th
Seattle Dyke March
Seattle Central College (Pine & Broadway)
5 pm – 7 pm
Rally: 5 pm
March: 7 pm
PrideFest
Street festival
Capitol Hill, Broadway from John Street to Roy Street
Noon – 8 pm
Family Pride & Queer Youth Pride
Cal Anderson Park
1 pm – 7 pm @ Cal Anderson Park
Sunday, June 25th
Pride Parade
Sunday, June 25 at 11:00 am
4th & Union to Denny
PrideFest @ Seattle Center
Following downtown parade
12 pm – 8 pm
Schedule available: http://www.facebook.com/events/1222465257872810/