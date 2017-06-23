Washington Seeks To Overturn Tribe’s Fuel Tax Exemption

June 23, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: Supreme court, taxes, Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is asking the nation’s highest court to overturn a state Supreme Court decision that exempted the Yakama Nation from paying state taxes on out-of-state fuel delivered to the reservation.

The Yakima Herald says the petition by the state’s Department of Licensing names the Cougar Den, a gas station on the reservation owned by a tribal member.

In March, Washington’s Supreme Court said the Yakama Nation’s 1855 treaty with the federal government exempts it from state taxes for commercial activities off the reservation.

The tribe is a sovereign government and is exempted from state sales, cigarette and gas taxes on the reservation.

The state argues that the other federal rulings involving the Yakamas and cigarette taxes on interstate sales aren’t consistent with the state Supreme Court ruling.

An attorney representing the Cougar Den called the state’s petition disappointing and said they will oppose it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

SIGN UP!
DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

Listen