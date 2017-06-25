Seattle Council To Hold Public Hearing In Fatal Shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday night on the fatal shooting of a Seattle mother by police.
The council says it’s a public opportunity to address councilmembers about the death of 30-year-old Charleena Lyles.
City Councilmember M. Lorena Gonzalez is hosting the forum in partnership with the Seattle Community Police Commission and community-based groups. She heads the council’s public safety committee.
Lyles was shot dead inside her apartment on June 18 after police say she confronted two officers with knives. She had called police that morning to report a break-in. Three of her four children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.
Tuesday’s event begins at 6 p.m. in Room 130 at Kane Hall at the University of Washington in Seattle.