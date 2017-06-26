Seahawks Announce Training Camp Dates

SEATTLE (CBS/1090 The Fan) — The Seahawks announced training camp dates on Monday, and 11 of the practices will be open to fans.

Dates

Sunday, July 30th

Monday, July 31st

Tuesday, August 1st

Thursday, August 3rd

Friday, August 4th

Sunday, August 6th

Wednesday, August 9th

Thursday, August 10th

Friday, August 11th

Tuesday, August 15th

Wednesday, August 16th

Additional information released by the team:

The Seattle Seahawks will open 11 training camp practices to fans at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) beginning July 30 and concluding August 16, the team announced today.

Fans interested in attending Seahawks Training Camp, presented by Safeway, must register through the team’s website, Seahawks.com, beginning on Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. Registration will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and fans 15 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Only fans that register through Seahawks.com/TrainingCamp will be allowed to attend practice. Last year, all practices sold out with more than 34,000 fans registering for training camp.

A limited number of spots will be made available to Season Ticket Holders and Blue Pride Members through an online exclusive pre-registration window. An email invitation will be sent out for online registration beginning tomorrow, June 27, for Season Ticket Holders and Wednesday, June 28, for Blue Pride Members.

A $9 transportation fee will be charged per person, as fans will be required to park at an off-site location and be shuttled to VMAC before and after each practice. Only fans arriving at VMAC via the designated shuttle will be allowed into practice. The VMAC parking lot will be completely closed to the public.

The Seahawks have partnered with TheLanding Shopping Center in Renton to serve as the Seahawks Training Camp Parking and Transportation Center. Guests will receive transportation and training camp passes upon check-in at the Seahawks Training Camp Guest Services Center, located at 911-C N. 10th Place, Renton, WA 98057 . Fans are encouraged to carpool and park in the garage (entrance off Logan Ave. N.) and adhere to no-parking areas within The Landing.

Practice times, bus schedules and maps will be available at Seahawks.com/TrainingCamp at the time of registration.

New in 2017, in an effort to enhance fan safety and to expedite entry, the Seattle Seahawks will enforce the NFL Clear Bag Policy at Seahawks Training Camp. Similar to gameday at CenturyLink Field, fans may only bring the following style and size bags and items into Seahawks Training Camp at VMAC: