T-Birds Announce 2017-18 Schedule

Kent, June 27, 2017 — The WHL Champion Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the release of their 2017-18 regular season schedule.

The T-Birds start the 2017-18 Western Hockey League regular season against the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, September 23 at 7:05pm at the ShoWare Center.

The T-Birds will be at home for the first two games of the regular season. Their first away game is against the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday, September 30 at 6:00pm.

Friday, June 30 is the deadline to receive two FREE tickets to the T-Birds Home Opener. T-Birds fans who purchase a 24-Flex Ticket Package before the June 30 deadline will receive two FREE tickets to the Home Opener against Tri-City. For more information, or to order the 24-Flex Package, call the T-Birds at 253-239-7825.

The 2017-18 season has 16 home games on a Saturday, nine home games on a Friday, eight Tuesday home games, two home games on a Sunday and one home game on a Wednesday. All eight Tuesday games will Directors Mortgage 2-for-Tuesday games featuring 2-for-1 tickets, $2 concession specials on hot dogs, popcorn, and soda and 2-for-1 beer purchases.

The T-Birds will take on the their I-5 rival to the north, the Everett Silvertips, 10 times this season. Four of the home games are on a Saturday and one of the games is on a Friday.

The Portland Winterhawks will be at ShoWare Center four times on a Saturday, one time on a Sunday and one time on a Tuesday.

The T-Birds will go on a six-game road trip to the East Division of the Eastern Conference from October 27 to November 4. They will face the Kootenay Ice, Calgary Hitmen, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Red Deer Rebels, Edmonton Oil Kings and Medicine Hat Tigers.

The T-Birds have a home-and-home series with Everett early in the season on Friday, November 17 in Everett then at ShoWare Center on Saturday, November 18.

The rematch of last year’s WHL Championship series against the Regina Pats is Wednesday, November 22 at 7:05pm at ShoWare Center.

The T-Birds travel to Victoria for games against the Royals on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25.

The T-Birds end the year with a home-and-home series against the Portland Winterhawks. The Winterhawks are at ShoWare Center on December 30 at 7:05pm.

They then head to Portland for the annual New Year’s Eve game on Sunday, December 31 at 7:30pm.

The T-Birds travel to Prince George to take on the Cougars in back-to-back games on Tuesday, January 16 and Wednesday, January 17.

T-Birds single game tickets for the 2017-18 regular season will go on sale August 23 at 10am online on the T-Birds website and at the ShoWare Center box office.

T-Birds season tickets for the 2017-18 regular season are currently on sale. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the T-Birds office at 253-239-7825.

All games in 2017-18 will be broadcast on 1090 The Fan and streamed live on the 1090 The Fan website.

2017-18 Regular Season Schedule

September

Saturday, September 23 vs. Tri-City, 7:05pm

Friday, September 29 vs. Prince George, 7:35pm

Saturday, September 30 @ Portland, 6:00pm

October

Tuesday, October 3 @ Tri-City, 7:05pm

Saturday, October 7 vs. Portland, 7:05pm

Sunday, October 8 @ Kamloops, 5:00pm

Tuesday, October 10 vs. Vancouver, 7:05pm

Saturday, October 14 vs. Victoria, 7:05pm

Saturday, October 21 vs. Moose Jaw, 7:05pm

Sunday, October 22 @ Everett, 4:05pm

Friday, October 27 @ Kootenay, 6:00pm

Saturday, October 28 @ Calgary, 6:00pm

Sunday, October 29 @ Lethbridge, 5:00pm

November

Wednesday, November 1 @ Red Deer, 6:00pm

Thursday, November 2 @ Edmonton, 6:00pm

Saturday, November 4 @ Medicine Hat, 6:30pm

Friday, November 10 vs. Tri-City, 7:35pm

Saturday, November 11 vs. Kamloops, 7:05pm

Tuesday, November 14 vs. Prince Albert, 7:05pm

Friday, November 17 @ Everett, 7:35pm

Saturday, November 18 vs. Everett, 7:05pm

Wednesday, November 22 vs. Regina, 7:05pm

Friday, November 24 @ Victoria, 7:05pm

Saturday, November 25 @ Victoria, 7:05pm

Tuesday, November 28 @ Vancouver, 7:00pm

Wednesday, November 29 @ Kamloops, 7:00pm

December

Friday, December 1 @ Tri-City, 7:05pm

Saturday, December 2 vs. Kamloops, 6:00pm

Tuesday, December 5 vs. Saskatoon, 7:05pm

Friday, December 8 vs. Tri-City, 7:35pm

Saturday, December 9 @ Spokane, 7:05pm

Friday, December 15 vs. Prince George, 7:35pm

Sunday, December 17 @ Spokane, 5:05pm

Wednesday, December 27 @ Spokane, 7:05pm

Friday, December 29 vs. Spokane, 7:35pm

Saturday, December 30 vs. Portland, 7:05pm

Sunday, December 31 @ Portland, 7:30pm

January

Friday, January 5 @ Kelowna, 7:05pm

Saturday, January 6 vs. Spokane, 7:05pm

Tuesday, January 9 vs. Portland, 7:05pm

Friday, January 12 vs. Kelowna, 7:35pm

Saturday, January 13 @ Portland, 6:00pm

Tuesday, January 16 @ Prince George, 7:00pm

Wednesday, January 17 @ Prince George, 7:00pm

Friday, January 19 vs. Kelowna, 7:35pm

Saturday, January 20 vs. Swift Current, 7:05pm

Tuesday, January 23 vs. Brandon, 7:05pm

Friday, January 26 @ Everett, 7:35pm

Saturday, January 27 vs. Everett, 7:05pm

Sunday, January 28 @ Tri-City, 5:05pm

February

Saturday, February 3 vs. Victoria, 7:05pm

Tuesday, February 6 vs. Tri-City, 7:05pm

Friday, February 9 @ Vancouver, 7:30pm

Saturday, February 10 vs. Portland, 7:05pm

Sunday, February 11 @ Portland, 5:00pm

Friday, February 16 vs. Everett, 7:35pm

Saturday, February 17 @ Everett, 7:05pm

Sunday, February 18 vs. Spokane, 5:05pm

Wednesday, February 21 @ Tri-City, 7:05pm

Friday, February 23 @ Kelowna, 7:05pm

Saturday, February 24 vs. Everett, 6:05pm

Tuesday, February 27 vs. Vancouver, 7:05pm

March

Friday, March 2 @ Portland, 7:00pm

Saturday, March 3 @ Everett, 7:05pm

Sunday, March 4 vs. Portland, 5:05pm

Tuesday, March 6 vs. Tri-City, 7:05pm

Friday, March 9 vs. Spokane, 7:35pm

Saturday, March 10 vs. Everett, 7:05pm

Wednesday, March 14 @ Spokane, 7:05pm

Friday, March 16 @ Portland, 7:00pm

Saturday, March 17 vs. Portland, 7:05pm

Sunday, March 18 @ Tri-City, 5:05pm