State Senate Passes $43.7 Billion Budget

June 30, 2017 4:08 PM
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on budget deliberations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local):

3:39 p.m.

The state Senate has approved a $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts.

The spending plan was approved by a 39 to 10 vote Friday. It now heads to the House. The House at nearly the same time OK’d the education funding portion of the budget by a 67-26 vote.

The 2017-2019 budget must be passed by the Legislature by midnight to avoid a partial government shutdown.

The measure adds $1.8 billion for K-12 public schools, part of a multi-billion hike over four years designed to satisfy a state Supreme Court ruling that the state had not adequately funded basic education. The budget also adds $618 million for public employee collective bargaining and pay and $102 million in mental

