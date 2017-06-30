Ted Cruz Poses With Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts And They Look Like Identical

CBS Local– The internet has discovered that Senator Ted Cruz has yet another high-profile look alike, and at this point it feels like he’s doing it on purpose.

Sen. Cruz’s newest doppelganger is Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts. The politician was congratulating the Cubs owner on their World Series win last fall and the two decided to pose for a picture and put it on social media.

But look at the picture: similar suit, shirt and tie combos punctuated by the same pose and smile.

Great to host Tom Ricketts. Congrats on the World Series. (Should have been the @Astros!) pic.twitter.com/M5FTY59MeJ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017

The internet had some fun with it, then Sen. Cruz joined in on the jokes.

For some reason, ppl keep insulting Tom by saying he looks like me. Poor guy. For @SInow, here's photo evidence! https://t.co/FvLMA2uQnb pic.twitter.com/kF1wgt8Im7 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017

Many have said that Sen. Cruz also looks like Duke basketball player Grayson Allen, the grandfather on The Munsters, the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz and many more.