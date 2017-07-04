Best Places For Fresh Fruit In Seattle

By Karen Ulvestad

When summer comes to the Seattle area, the fresh fruit of eastern Washington finds its way to our local fruit stands and markets. Some stands are open through-out the summer season, and others stay open the entire year. These stands offer fresh local fruit at reasonable prices, often better quality and prices than larger grocery stores. Many of these stands include locally grown nursery items like fruit trees, vegetable starts, and flowers.

Sosios Fruit and Produce

1527 Pike Place

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 622-1370

www.sosiosproduce.com

Sosios Fruit and Produce is located inside the historic Pike Place market for over 50 years, and family owned. The market features over 120 varieties of fruit and vegetables from around local farmers and around the world. They offer the widest variety of produce in the Pike Place market, and are known for their high-quality fresh fruit. The owners hand-pick the produce daily, and displays are put together daily. The market opens at 6 a.m. daily, and the staff is friendly.

Rising Sun Produce

6329 15th Ave. N.E.

Seattle, WA 98115

(206) 524-9741

Rising Sun Produce is located in Ravenna district of Seattle near Green Lake, and family owned. The store first opened in 1979, and continues to supply its customers with fresh produce. The produce stand carries fruit, vegetables, eggs, and sandwiches for reasonable prices. Their goal is to sell the best produce possible for the best price. The stand is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Yakima Fruit Market & Nursery

17321 Bothell Way N.E.

Bothell, WA 98011

(425) 486-6888

The Yakima Fruit Market & Nursery is located on Bothell Way since 1938, and is family owned. The stand is open March through October filled with fresh, local produce at reasonable prices. They specialize in carrying locally grown fruit, vegetables, flowers, vegetable starts, and local specialty items. The market continues to serve the community with great customer service, and high-quality produce. They are open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Newcastle Fruit & Produce

13013 Newcastle Way

Newcastle WA 98059

(425) 227-8400

The Newcastle Fruit & Produce stand is located on the east side near Bellevue, and served the local community for 25 years. The stand is filled with high-quality produce, and nursery items. The wide-variety of produce comes from farmers both local and world. Their prices reflect the quality of the the fruits and vegetables. The stand is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m.

MacPherson’s Fruit & Produce

4500 15th Ave. S.

Seattle, WA 98108

MacPherson’s Fruit & Produce is located in south Seattle on Beacon Hill, and is staffed by local community members. This produce stand specializes in fresh, high-quality produce at reasonable prices. Their connection to the community is reflected in their customer friendly service, and longevity. They are open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., all year long.

