Dempsey Scores Twice And Sounders Beat Rapids 3-1

July 4, 2017 8:27 PM
Clint Dempsey, colorado, sounders

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Clint Dempsey scored two goals, Will Bruin had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Seattle (6-7-6) won its first game since June 4.

Colorado (6-11-1) hosted a game on Independence Day for the 22nd straight season, going 13-4-5.

Seattle took the lead in the sixth minute. Joevin Jones dribbled alone down the left sideline and found an unmarked Dempsey near the penalty spot. Bruin made it 2-0 on another open shot in the 30th minute after his defender fell down in the box.

Dempsey scored with his left foot in the 85th for a 3-1 lead. Stefan Frei’s goal kick was headed on by Bruin and Dempsey outraced the defense to chip Tim Howard.

Dominique Badji scored for Colorado in the 78th. Marlon Hairston ran past the defense for a chipped ball, sent it across the goal and Badji redirected it home at the far post.

