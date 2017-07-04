Most Scenic RV Campgrounds In America

By Randy Yagi

For the RV enthusiast, it doesn’t get much better than hitting the road to enjoy America’s great outdoors. Having the ability to travel through the nation’s scenic backgrounds with a comfortable home on wheels is a pleasure only an RV enthusiast can truly appreciate and best experienced at some of the most beautiful places on Earth. For an example on where they might be headed, here are five of America’s most scenic RV campgrounds.

Bar Harbor Oceanside KOA

136 County Road

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

(207) 288-3520

www.koa.com/bar-harbor-oceanside

Located on the largest island off the coast of Maine, Bar Harbor Oceanside KOA is just one of several outstanding RV campgrounds near Acadia National Park. Particularly noted for its dramatic coastline and spectacular vistas near sundown, Oceanside KOA offers 300 tent, RV and group sites, including some right along the shoreline. Open through October 9, this award-winning, pet-friendly KOA offers several nice amenities, such as bike rentals, a snack bar, access to public beaches and free Wi-Fi throughout the campgrounds. Additionally, the free Island Explorer shuttle operates on Mount Desert Island from June 23 through Columbus Day.

Camp Richardson

1900 Jameson Beach Road

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96158

(530) 541-1801

www.camprichardson.com

With stunning lakeside views, historic Camp Richardson is a picturesque year round resort perched along the southwestern shores of Lake Tahoe. In addition to its many lodging options, this historic resort and marina also has tent camping and a RV village with 103 sites. Each of the RV sites comes with a picnic table and fire ring, with the majority equipped with water and electrical hook-ups. However, WiFi is not readily available onsite, therefore visitors requiring internet access should bring a MiFI device like Verizon’s Jetpack.

Fancy Gap Cabins & Campground

202595 Blue Ridge Parkway

Fancy Gap, VA 24328

(484) 560-9119

www.fancygapcabinsandcampground.com

Spread across 22 acres in a pastoral setting, Fancy Gap Cabins & Campground is a locally owned facility right off the famed Blue Ridge Parkway. Situated a few miles from its namesake community whose motto is “where Heaven is a little closer”, the campgrounds with free WiFi has just 13 full hook-up RV sites, in addition to tent sites, cabins and motel rooms. But this pet-friendly property does really seem like a slice of heaven, particularly for its impressive views of America’s longest linear park and as the sun disappears over the picture perfect Blue Ridge Mountains. Acclaimed for its friendly service and hospitality, Fancy Gap Cabins & Campground is open through November 12.

Indiana Dunes State Park

1600 N. 25 E.

Chesterton, IN 46304

(212) 926-1952

www.indianadunes.com

One of the most popular camping destinations of Northern Indiana, Indiana State Park offers a unique view of the southern shores of Lake Michigan, along with the imposing Chicago skyline in the far distance. Completely bounded by the 15,000-acre Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, this state park has more than 130 RV and campsites, with easy access to the sand dunes and public beaches. Also onsite are a large number of services, amenities and attractions, including a grocery store, information center, nature center and the historic Pavilion, which now serves as a small concession stand, lifeguard office and storage area during the summer.

Trailer Village RV Park

Grand Canyon National Park

100 Trailer Village Road

Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023

(928) 638-1006

www.visitgrandcanyon.com/trailer-village-rv-park

Just minutes from breathtaking views of the South Rim, Trailer Village is the only RV park with full hookups in Grand Canyon National Park. Also the park’s only year round RV facility, Trailer Village has 84 campsites, with several available nearby at the RV Services Building by the entrance of Mather Campground. A free shuttle is available seasonally within the South Rim area of the national park, with the Kaibab Rim Route serving Trailer Village at Mather Point.

