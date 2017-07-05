139 Men Arrested In Seattle Prostitution Sting

July 5, 2017 2:33 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say Seattle police arrested 139 men in a weeklong prostitution sting.

Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes says he’s reviewing the cases for charges of sexual exploitation, a misdemeanor.

The sting operation occurred June 24 to July 1 at a storefront on Aurora Avenue North. A similar operation last year yielded 204 arrests.

Among those arrested this year were a convicted child molester registered as a sex offender, a formerly registered sex offender and a man who brought a gun, knife and handcuffs with him.

Holmes says law enforcement agencies in Seattle and King County work with non-governmental agencies to connect those engaged in commercial sex with services.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

Watch CBSN Live
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV
CBS Seattle Photo Galleries

Listen Live

Listen