Where Is Safest?: The 200 Largest Cities Ranked By Driver Safety

CBS Local — Allstate released its annual safe drivers list, ranking the largest 200 cities in the country for safe driving.

The rankings sift through a trove of insurance claims data to make up the list. They looked at how often an average citizen of each city puts in a claim as well as “hard-breaking events” per one-thousand miles.

Kansas City is the number one safest city to drive this year, improving on its second place finish from last year. In the city, each citizen goes an average of 15 years between claims. The national average is 10. They also have just 10 “hard-braking events” per 1,000 miles, and the national average is 19.

Texas has three cities in the top 10, starting with Brownsville in 2nd, as citizens go an average of 14.5 years between claims. Laredo, Texas is rated 7th and McAllen, Texas is judged to be 9th.

As for the biggest cities, New York City is 116th, which is an improvement from 143rd last year. They have 33 hard-breaking events per 1,000 miles. On the west coast, Los Angeles is 193rd and San Francisco is 185th. Chicago is 129th, and has 26 hard-breaking events per 1,000 miles.

Washington D.C. is near the bottom, at 197th. The capital is surrounded by three Massachusetts cities in the bottom five, with Boston in dead last. Its average citizen goes just 3.5 years between claims. They finished at the bottom of the 2016 rankings as well.

Allstate does the rankings to promote safe driving habits.

“From always buckling up to never texting behind the wheel, there are many ways people across the nation practice safe driving habits,” the site read. “With its annual report, Allstate hopes to encourage Americans to be safer, smarter drivers.”

Where does your city rank? Check Allstate for their full rankings of the top 200 cities.