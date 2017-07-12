Update: Lockdown Lifted At Washington State Capitol

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) —The Washington State Patrol says a lockdown at the state Capitol campus in Olympia has been lifted.

The patrol said in an email alert that troopers conducted a thorough search Wednesday after reports of suspicious noises. The patrol says nothing was found.

The agency says all operations are back to normal. Buildings are no longer on lockdown.

Troopers will maintain an increased presence on the campus.

Patrol spokesman Kyle Moore told The Associated Press that he didn’t immediately know what prompted the police response Wednesday morning. He says the state Department of Enterprise has initiated a campus-wide lockdown.

Authorities are telling people to remain in buildings. They’re also asking the public not to come to campus.

Moore says Gov. Jay Inslee and first lady Trudi Inslee are safe.

WSP Alert – Buildings no longer in lockdown. All clear. Operations return to normal.. No evidence was found. WSP remaining on the campus. — WSCCEA (@wsccea) July 12, 2017

WSP bomb squad cancelled. They will not be searching any buildings today. Campus Troopers will remain patrolling Capitol Campus — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) July 12, 2017