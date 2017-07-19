Mariners Minor League Prospects Take $683 Uber Ride To Game

Ryan Mayer

Minor league baseball road trips can be brutal for players. Long bus rides, early wake-up calls, all endured in the hopes of getting that call up to the big club. For four Mariners prospects, their attempt to circumvent the early wake-up call ended up in a big Uber tab.

The Mariners Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, began a five-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Monday, and the team was scheduled for a 3 a.m. wake-up in order to get on the bus to make it down to Albuquerque in time. According to ESPN, in order to avoid that wake-up, relief pitcher Mark Lowe, infielder D.J. Peterson, first baseman Dan Vogelbach, and pitcher Pat Light reportedly tried to book a flight to meet the team there. However, the flight fell through and the players were forced to instead take an Uber from Phoenix to Albuquerque. How much did the ride run them? $683.52.

At least they got to the ballpark in time. Tacoma ended up losing that game 6-5 with Peterson and Vogelbach combining to go 1-for-7 with one RBI. Neither Lowe, nor Light made an appearance.

The quartet isn’t the only athletes to have taken a long-distance Uber this summer. Earlier in June, Buffalo Bills corner Shareece Wright took an Uber from Chicago to the team’s practice facility in Orchard Park, NY. Lowe and company had him beat on the final bill however, as Wright’s tab came to $632, compared to the $683.52 it took to get the four Rainiers players to Albuquerque.