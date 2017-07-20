Best Ways To Celebrate World Humanitarian Day In Seattle

By Karen Ulvestad

Humanitarian Day is a world-wide day sponsored by the United Nations (UN), and is August 19th. This day is to celebrate all those who volunteer their time to help the communities around the world. These individuals volunteer to enter war torn countries, disaster zones, and anywhere their help is needed. In Seattle, there are many opportunities to honor and celebrate the day through volunteer work. This work helps the community and the environment, making the greater Seattle area a better place to live, work, and play.

Jim Marsh Classic

Emerald Downs

2300 Ron Crockett Drive

Auburn, WA 98001

(425) 416-2033

www.mentoringworkswa.org

Date: Aug. 19, 2017 at 8 a.m.

The Jim March Classic is a youth basketball tournament that benefits Parkinson’s research. This volunteer event helps both youth, and those afflicted with Parkinson’s disease. The classics namesake, Jim Marsh, is a former USC and Trailblazer basketball player, and Sonic’s TV commentator. The minimum volunteer ages are 14 (with an adult) or 18 years old. Volunteers work with the organizational portions of the event, such as team registration and check in. This opportunity is a great way to give back to the community, and celebrate Humanitarian Day.

Carkeek STARS

Carkeek Park

950 N.W. Carkeek Road

Seattle, WA 98177

(206) 362-2980

www.carkeekpark.org Date: Aug. 19, 2017 at 9 a.m. Carkeek Park is one of the jewels of the Seattle park system. This 216 acre park is on the shore of Puget Sound, and home to many urban hiking trails. This volunteer opportunity is trail maintenance, and open to adults (18 years and older). The trail work will provide the local neighborhood, and park visitors with safer trails to hike, run, or explore. The area provide habitat for salmon, birds, and other wildlife. This is a great way to contribute to a humanitarian cause by caring for local environment. Big Day of Play

Rainier Community Play Fields

4600 38th Ave. S.

Seattle, WA 98118

(206) 551-7316

www.volunteer.uwkc.org Date: Aug. 19, 2017 at 11 a.m. The Big Day of Play happens in south Seattle on Humanitarian Day. This volunteer opportunity directly supports local residents in south Seattle, and is put together by the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department. The day is designed to inspire fitness, play, and community connections. The day includes activities like ultimate frisbee, rainbow bingo, music, and food trucks. Volunteers are needed to make the event happen for the local community. This is a great way to celebrate Humanitarian Day, by meeting and working with the local Seattle community.

Gigantic Bicycle Festival

Centennial Fields Park

39903 S.E. Park St.

Snoqualmie, WA 98065

(425) 442-7105

www.seattleworks.org Date: Aug. 19. 2017 at 6 a.m. The Gigantic Bicycle Festival is held in Snoqualmie, just east of Seattle. The event starts Friday, Aug. 18, and runs through the weekend to Sunday, Aug. 20. This is an annual event, showcasing music, cycling history in the Pacific Northwest, and the arts. For music, art, and bicycle lovers, this is a great opportunity to volunteer, and celebrate Humanitarian Day.

Habitat Restoration at Meadowbrook Slough

Meadowbrook Slough

S.E. Park Street

Snoqualmie, WA 98065

(206) 382-5565

www.mtsgreenway.org Date: Aug. 19, 2017 at 10 a.m. The Meadowbrook Slough is located in Snoqualmie, and is at the confluence of 3 branches of the Snoqualmie river. This is critical wildlife habitat for juvenile trout, river otters, deer, and bald eagles. It serves as a corridor for wildlife to transverse the area. This volunteer opportunity is for removal of invasive plant species that are squeezing out native plants, which is needed to support the wildlife. The wetland is threatened by Himalayan blackberry and Japanese knotweed. This is a great humanitarian volunteer opportunity that helps through restoring the natural ecological balance in the area.

